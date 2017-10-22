Justice Nyesom-Wike bags Anglican Diocesan Award, urges women to support each other

The Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike has appealed to women to support each other to change the erroneous belief that women are not comfortable supporting each other to rise.

The Rivers Governor’s Wife advocated a paradigm shift in the relationship amongst women, saying that such move will enhance women empowerment.

She spoke on Sunday at the Saint Paul’s Anglican Cathedral in Port Harcourt where she was honoured with an award of “A Noble Woman of Valour” by the Mothers Union and Women Guild of the Diocese of Niger Delta North, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion.

The award in recognition of her service to the Church, Society and her contribution to the dignity of women in the state.

Speaking after receiving the award, Justice Eberechi Nyesom Wike thanked the Diocesan Women for finding her worthy for the award, promising to continue to live up to the expectations of Rivers women.

.

“I cannot tell you how excited the award is to me. I don’t know how you came about making me the recipient of this award. But I thank you and I want to pray that God will give me the grace to do everything to live up to your expectation.

“His Grace said that if a woman comes out for election, we women will not support her. I want to challenge women to do better by loving ourselves and each other because we can achieve more if we support each other “, she said.

She urged husbands to love and support their wives to work towards the development of the society. According to her, marriage is not a competition, but a platform for couples to complement each other.

Justice Nyesom-Wike said that theme of the convention: “The Power of Love” is apt, appealing to husbands to emulate Christ.

Justice Nyesom-Wike said: “The Bible says the husband should love his wife as Christ love the church. If men show their wives unconditional love, undiluted love, women will be submissive to them, they will not need to force them. 1 Corinthians 13: 1-13 shows that love believes all things. That is why the theme of the Diocesan Convention is really apt. “The Power of Love”. If we follow the practice of love, there will be no need for strive between each other and competition in marriages.”

In his sermon , the Archbishop, Niger Delta Province and Bishop, Diocese of Niger Delta North, Most Reverend Ignatius Kattey who spoke on the convention theme “The Power of Love” urged Christians always imbibe the habit of love as commanded by God.

The convention which attracted women from all the churches across the Diocese was marked by special choir renditions, drama and celebration.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.