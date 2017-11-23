Zamfara NYSC assures corps members of safety

New Zamfara State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Hajia Walidah Sadiq Isah, has assured the over 2,000 Corps members deployed to the state of adequate security during their stay in the state.

Hajia Isah stated this during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2017 Batch ‘B’ (stream 1) Corps members deployed to Zamfara State held at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Tsafe.

According to her, “The state you have come to serve in is a peaceful one where every Nigerian is welcome. Many sets of Corps members have successfully done their service in the state without any hitch. I want to assure of your safety and also have an interesting orientation course and service year,” she said.

She commended the state government, traditional rulers and security operatives in the state and all stakeholders over their support and cooperation to NYSC activities.

“We still except more form the government in the area of completion of ongoing renovation works on camp facilities,” she urged.

Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari of the state, represented by Commissioner of Youths and Sports, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad Gurbin-Bore, assured the corps members that the state government will continue to prioritize their safety and welfare.

“We are peace loving people and I assure you that we will make your stay here very comfortable and remarkable. Zamfara is your home, feel free to interact with the people,” he said.