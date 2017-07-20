WAEC: Abia is number 1 again

Official sources at WAEC have confirmed that Abia State recorded the best result in the 2017 WAEC examination.

This is the 3rd year in a row that Abia is coming first since taking over from Anambra.

Can someone salute our wonderful Abia School Children who have continued to make us proud?

The interesting part of the story is that Abia is also the number one in science education in Nigeria. Based on analysis of result statistics from WAEC

Of course the current Governor of the state, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, is a pure scientist. The first Governor of the state, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, is a scientist and Late Dr MI Okpara born in Abia State was also a scientist alongside other Abia greats like Late Prof Eni Njoku, Prof Anya O Anya, Prof Uche Ikonne and many more too numerous to mention.

Children of Abia we salute you. God in heaven know that you will never disappoint us and our future is assured with you. Keep pushing until you get to that place called EXCELLENCE.

Thank you my main man Prof Ikechi Mgbeoji . I have forgiven you for refusing to read science because even as a first class law professor and Commissioner for education you delivered best result with best science students too. You are the man sir.

Ndi Abia kwenu!

I think it is also time for every responsible Abian to add his or her voice to the call for the federal government to establish at least one more University in Abia State. MOUAU is a specialized school offering only Agric related courses.

We have ready made facilities at the former FEDSAS (NINLAN) Aba for the immediate take off of a conventional University.

Other states have minimum of 2 while some have as much as 3. Abia is FIRST in education in Nigeria and should be treated as NUMBER 1

JOK 20/7/17

