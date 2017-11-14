University of Health Sciences, Otukpo gets take off structure 

—– Mark expresses appreciation

Pleased with the successful second reading and public hearing of the proposed Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo in Benue state , a philanthropist, Chief Oko Achegbulu has donated a structure for the commencement of the institution.

The duplex located in Otukpo, Benue state will accommodate the officials of the institution for Six years free of charge.

Handing over the building to the Provost ,College of Medical Sciences Otukpo, Professor Francis Uba , Chief Achegbulu said ” I am glad that the university is coming to our domain. As an individual and community leader, I will contribute whatever I can to make the university a reality”.

He praised former Senate President , Senator David Mark for initiating the bill for the establishment of the Health University, stressing ” We shall do everything humanly possible to assist the take off of the University”.

Receiving the keys to the apartment , Professor Uba appreciated the gesture and hoped that the university would soon be a reality for the benefit of humanity.

Meanwhile, Senator Mark has expressed appreciation to his colleagues in the Senate for the overwhelming support during the Second Reading and public hearing held to process the passage of the bill into law.

In a letter he personally signed to each Senator, Mark said he appreciates their support and unflinching commitment towards the passage of the University bill into law.

Senator Mark also thanked traditional rulers, Och’Idoma Agabaidu Obekpa Koyi 11, Och’ Idoma, HRH John Eimonye, league of Idoma Professors, Idoma Dreams, the Posterity Group, Idoma Young Professionals, Idoma youth Vanguard, , Apa Education Foundation, Members of Benue state House of Assembly, Medical & Dental Council of Nigeria ( MDCN), Nigeria Medical Association ( NMA) and its affiliates, Ominyi’Igede and Idoma National Forum among others for their solidarity so far.

He hoped that the University when established would address the yawning gap in the training of medical personnel in the country.

The university is expected to train Medical Doctors, Pharmacists, Nurses, Medical Laboratory Scientists among others when it commences operation.

Signed:

Paul Mumeh

Media Assistant to Senator David Mark.