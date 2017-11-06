UNIPORT expels erring students and graduates 

The Senate of the University of Port Harcourt, has announced the expulsion of 47 graduate students, 17 undergraduates, withdraws 4 higher degrees/4 first degrees and rusticates 6 undergraduates for various offences.

An official bulletin of the university (Uniport Weekly) stated that the punishment levied to the 74 graduates and undergraduate students are as a result of various act of misconduct considered to be at variance with terms of their admission.

According to the bulletin, the decision to expel the students was taken at the 434th Senate Meeting of the university held on Thursday October 13th 2017.

The apex academic regulatory body also ordered the withdrawal of degree certificates already issued to some students who were adjudged to have graduated in error, while others were rusticated for planning a protest and attempting to disrupt the first semester examination of the 2016/2017 session.

The offences for which the students were indicted ranged from examination malpractice, sabotaging the anti-plagiarism process, as well as posing a threat to security in the university. The V.C also announced senate’s decision to expunge the names of problem students who were cleared either by omission or commission from the graduation list.

The decision to expel the erring students was taken after separate presentations from the students disciplinary/related matters committee and the special committee on anti-plagiarism headed by professors Anthonia Okerengwa and Chinedu Chukueggu respectively.

After much deliberation on the report of the committee that investigated the planned protest and attempted disruption of the first semester examination of the 2016/2017 academic session, senate decided that the following students be rusticated for one academic session with effect from 2017/2018 session.

They Include; Messrs Lawrence, Sunday Ogwuche, Atedogbu, Tamunoibelema Hope, Enayo, Emmanuel Athanasius and Alabi, Abeed David.

Th senate further directed that degree certificate already issued to two former presidents of the students union government (SUG), Felix Nwizua and Endwell Chuku be withdrawn as a consequence of their role in the protest. Another former president Ephraim Inno-Anuemeje, alongside one Tekena George were rusticated for one academic session each.

On the shooting incident which occurred on the 7th February 2017, the senate decided that Messrs Maduako, Anthony Onyekachi, Dokubo, Kelvin Onegiyeofori, Chinwo, Joseph Jacob, and Niimah, Barilee Golden be expelled from the university, while the studentship of Jaja, Lasbery Solomon and Princewill Ibinabo was suspended with effect from the 2016/2017 session until they appear before the student disciplinary committee as directed by the senate.

On the case of examination malpractice during the first semester examination for the 2016/2017 session, the senate decided that the affected students namely: Agu, Chukuwemeka Chukwu, Nduleri, Sally Ndubuisi, Igwemoh, Ugela Marry, Odo, Stanislaus Nnanna, Ogiemwonyi, Odoya Monalisa, Utiong, John Junior, Erondu, Linda Oluchi, Dube, Saturday Dunebari, Akingbuwa, Machael O, Vargas, Bijosa Frederick, Ezeurah, Chigioke Christian, Temple, Lilian and Udoh, Faith Ndarake, be summarily expelled from the University of Port Harcourt.

While the certificate already issued to Miss Alozie Miriam Ada, who is currenttly participating in the National Youth Service Corp scheme be withdrawn for impersonation and NYSC notified accordingly.

On the report of the committee that investigated the 46 graduate students that cheated the anti-plagiarism process through the use of special characters and macros, the senate decided that the affected students be summarily expelled from the university they are Oroma, Egodo, Yakubu, Justina I.G., Victor, Pere-Ere Felix Theresa, Jeremiah Baratuaipre, Ezeobi Chinenye, Caesar Nicholas, Iyede, Oreva Oghne, Udeh, Doris Nkiruka, Ugorji, Aloysius Madubuike, Wellington, Awajioke Gbana Gogo, Oti, Joseph O, Samuel Armando, Tamunobubelebara, Tamunosiki Emmanuel, Kabel Beauty, Tari Ambaiowei, Anosike Kingsley, Joanne Ujunwa, Agabe, Nlemaa Aleelo, Mpimnee Lucky, Ibe Chioma Perpetual, Kwella, Azubuike Justin, Dabota, Yvonne Buowari, Effiong, Grace Emmanuel, Onini Edith, Allwell, Sunny Njigwum, Famoroti, Alice Temitope, Akparanta, Nma Chinyere, Ezenyem, Chioma Agartha, Alozie, Uzochukwu Akbudike, Eke Triumph and Irechukwu Patrick.

Others are Agboje Benjamin, Fubara, Evans Miebaka, Adango-Jaja Kathlyne, Obomeghie Fatima, Cifford, Chidiadi Christiana, Wachukwu, Chioma Edna, Emenike Henry Dienye, Green, Joshua Tamybas Justice, Nwanbueze Chinwe, Diepribo, Adata Dickson, Albert, Jennifer Marachi, Ueh, Fanny Lebura, Onicha Chukwuemeka, Mawu Gbaranee and Onyejekwe, Albert Samuel, while the higher degrees of Messrs Wonodi, Chijioke, Okorite, Isaac Briggs, Nwaukwu Chukuwemeka and Amachukwu Chukwuemeka were withdrawn.

The senate also decided that Mr Obiorah Philip, a staff of the university who reportedly aided some of the student to sabotage the anti-plagiarism process should face appropriate disciplinary action.

On another report of sabotage of the anti-plagiarism process by Mr Oghenowro Akama, the senate decided that Mr Akama should be made to face appropriate disciplinary action, while Mr Chigozie Steve Eze, who had a similarity index of 55.6% out of which 47.6% was evidently lifted from the M.Sc work of one Sheriff Folarin of covenant university, Ota in Ogun State be accordinly Expelled fron the university for the infraction.