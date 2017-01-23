UNIOSUN Students Shot By Police Are Not Dead – VC

The management of Osun State University (UNIOSUN) has debunked the rumor making the round that two students of the institution allegedly shot by policemen on Saturday morning have died in the hospital.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof Labode Popoola, while reacting to the incident in a telephone chat with our correspondent, ‎said the report was a fabricated one which is far from the truth.

Popoola, who condemned in its totality the untrue report, said the two wounded students were still responding to treatment, adding that the institution has taken a bold step towards unraveling the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.

The Vice-Chancellor said: “I would like to inform parents, guardians and all stakeholders that it was true some policemen, on Saturday morning, shot and wounded two of our students for yet unclear reasons.

“Immediately we were informed, we acted swiftly by evacuating the victims for safety. They are now receiving the best available care in one of the best hospitals in the state.”

The Vice-Chancellor, who said he was by the bedside of the wounded students as early as 6.30AM on Sunday, thanked God that they were doing well.

Prof. Popoola implored all to continue keeping the peace and go about their normal businesses as management and the security agencies are on top of the situation