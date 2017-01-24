Osun State University Shut Over Police Shooting

The management of the Osun State University (UNIOSUN) has ordered the immediate closure of the institution over alleged Police shooting of two students.

The management said that the situation on campus has been tensed as some group of students were said to be nursing grudges against the security operatives in the state over last Saturday’s incident in which two students were shot over alleged internet fraud.

The affected students have been recuperating at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo as seen when the Osun State Deputy Governor, Grace Titilayo Laoye-Tomori visited them.

Mrs Laoye-Tomori, while speaking to newsmen, charged security operatives to be alive to their responsibility and avoid accidental discharge in the course of performing their duties.

The Deputy Governor who assured the students that the state government would get to the root of the matter to prevent future occurrence, said justice will be done on the matter.

In a statement issued and signed by the Acting Registrar of the university, Mr Gafar Shittu, the university said the students must immediately proceed on mid-semester break.

ONSU Demands Probe

Meanwhile, the indigenous association for students, Osogbo National Students Union (ONSU) has demanded the probe of the policemen over the shooting of the two students of Osun State University.

The union lamented that the incident threatened the peace of Osogbo and insisted that the matter must be investigated and that the errant policemen must be brought to book.

In a statement jointly signed by the President and Public Relations Officer of ONSU, Adeyemi Idris and Obarayese Sikiru, the body expressed worry that the policemen that were supposed to protect the citizens were the ones endangering their lives.

According to the statement, “It is our belief that the police who claim to be friends of the people should always act their words. It is not enough for them to act on information without thorough investigations.

“We acknowledge the effort of the state government of Osun and Police top hierarchy in the state at dousing the tension which almost degenerated into chaos. Osogbo people are known for peace and security agents should assist in maintaining the peace.

“We appeal for calm on the part of the students of the university and we want to implore the Police authorities to investigate the incident dispassionately to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice.”