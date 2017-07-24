Obaseki orders arrest of teachers over examination malpractices

Some teachers in one of the privately owned primary schools in Edo State have been arrested for allegedly attempting to manipulate the conduct of the Primary School Leaving Certificate examination held across the state yesterday.

They were arrested on the orders of Governor Godwin Obaseki who paid an unscheduled visit to some schools where the examination held.

Obaseki was at the schools to ascertain the level of sanity and orderliness during public examinations.

The governor expressed displeasure over activities noticed at Ologbosere Primary School in Ikpoba Okha Local Government where an official and a private school teacher accompanied their pupils to sit for the primary six examinations.