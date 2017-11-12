Nigerian Polytecnics begins indefinite strike.

Terhemen Abua.

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics ASUP, has vowed to embark on an indefinite strike with effect from Monday, November 13, 2017 following the failure of the Federal Government to implement all the agreements it entered with the union since 2016.

The decision was the outcome of the National Executive Council meeting of ASUP held on Saturday at the Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna State.

ASUP President, Usman Dutse, noted that the union had given government sufficient time to implement all agreements, stating that they had no choice than to embark on an indefinite strike after the expiration of the 21 – day ultimatum issued earlier.

Dutse disclosed some of the demands to include non -implementation of the NEEDS Assessment Report and shortfalls in personnel releases and withdrawal of allowances.

credit: Punc