Sunday , 12 November 2017
Home / Education / Nigerian Polytecnics begins indefinite strike.

Nigerian Polytecnics begins indefinite strike.

November 12, 2017 Education 48 Views

Terhemen Abua.
The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics ASUP, has vowed to embark on an indefinite strike with effect from Monday, November 13, 2017 following the failure of the Federal Government to implement all the agreements it entered with the union since 2016.
The decision was the outcome of the National Executive Council meeting of ASUP held on Saturday at the Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna State.
ASUP President, Usman Dutse, noted that the union had given government sufficient time to implement all agreements, stating that they had no choice than to embark on an indefinite strike after the expiration of the 21 – day ultimatum issued earlier.
Dutse disclosed some of the demands to include non -implementation of the NEEDS Assessment Report and shortfalls in personnel releases and withdrawal of allowances.
credit: Punc
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Confusion as technical hitch gift NYSC ‘corpers’ multiple allowances

Confusion has hit members of the National Youths Service Corps across following a system failure …

2 comments

  1. Ibrahim Ali Baba
    Ibrahim Ali Baba
    November 12, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    i dont knw what’s hapening in this country. since 1999 we have never had a full year without strike of any organization. in this buhari’s administration something like that should not have to cotinue.

    Reply
  2. Muhammad Hussein Arab
    Muhammad Hussein Arab
    November 12, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Pls update me about mambila power project now!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved