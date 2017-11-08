IPPAN/University of Mkar to collaborate 

The University of Mkar, Mkar has pledged to collaborate with Independent Print Media Publishers Association of Nigeria, IPPAN, in areas that will be beneficial to both organisations.

The vice chancellor of the university, Professor Dickson Gernah stated this on Wednesday when he received in audience exco members of IPPAN at the council chambers of the university.

Represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Ass Prof Samson Abakhale, the vice chancellor described IPPAN as a disciplined organisation pledged the institution’s continuous relationship with it.

He said it was the desire of the university management to make the institution a world class noting that as at today University of Mkar is the first among private universities in the North Central zone of the country.

Prof. Gernah disclosed that the university plans to introduce new programmes including International Relations, Masters in Business Education, Science Education and Entrepreneur.

Earlier, National President of IPPAN, Babs Usigbe called for a synergy between the association and the university and applauded the quality of education being imparted on the students.

Mr. Usigbe stated that IPPAN has continued to contribute to the economic development of the state through provision of employment for the youth and called for support from the university.