I will move Uni – Agric Makurdi to enviable heights- New Vice Chancellor.

Terhemen Abua.

A Professor of Mathematics and former Deputy Vice – Chancellor, Administration, Anande Richard Kimbir, Saturday , officially took over the affairs of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi FUAM, Benue State as the sixth substantive Vice Chancellor of the institution.

He was handed the baton by his predecessor, at the senate chambers of the university, Emmanuel Kucha, the immediate past Vice Chancellor, who had successfully completed his five year tenure.

Kimbir, in his acceptance speech promised to complete the ongoing projects started by Kucha, assuring of his commitment to continue to move the institution to an enviable height.

Earlier, the outgone Vice Chancellor, said he was fulfilled, having brought the university to the level it was in the course of his duration as a Vice Chancellor and urged his successor to consolidate on the good works his administration had done while correcting the mistakes made.

The new Vice Chancellor had served in the university for nearly 30 years in various capacities including: Dean, College of Science, Director of Academic Planning, Member of Council and Chairman, Local Organising Committee of the recent NUGA fiesta hosted by the institution.

credit: Daily Trust.