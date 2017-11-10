Hassan Saleh under fire for ‘rejecting’ Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo

The lawmaker represinging Ogbadibo, Ado and Okpokwu federal constituency at the house of representative, Hassan Anthony Saleh has come under heavy attack for ‘politely rejecting’ the bill seeking for the establishment of a federal university of health sciences in Otukpo, Benue State.

Hassan was the only lawmaker from Benue south who refused to show up during the public hearing on Monday at the national assembly.

A source hinted this newspaper that though, the gangling Otukpa-born politician was in Abuja that day but bluntly refused to show because it was a bill sponsored by his estranged political godfather.

Recall that the lawmaker dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, few days after his controversial victory in court over Chris Abah.

Reacting to the development, president of Idoma Youth Frontiers, Edeh John Edeh described Saleh as an enemy of progress.

In a text message sent to Idoma Voice, Tuesday morning, Edeh slammed Saleh for turning his back on ‘good thing’ that is coming home.

“Why was Hassan Saleh absent at the public hearing? Saleh has always been an enemy of progress. Same thing he did during the Agatu protest. He has never liked any good thing about Idoma community.

“I heard he’s contesting for senate, we are waiting for him,” Edeh said.

On his party, the secretary of Olotu K’Ogbadibo, a social group urged Saleh to bury his inordinate ambition and his plan to represent Benue South in the senate, saying that it is a clear attempt of venom on the rocks.

“How is he going to lead us with his arrogance and pride? He has not come out to explain why he didn’t come out on Monday to show his support for the bill. It is high time we stopped politicizing everything,” the scribe, Peter Okpe said.

Also reacting to Saleh’s shocking attitude, a member of Akatekwe Youth Forum, Onoja Raymond Ejeh, said the lawmaker, who hardly speaks on the floor of the house wasted eight solid years in lower chamber of the house.

“We all know how he got there. He is only representing the court and not our people, so you don’t expect much from him. Let us see how he would even get ticket to run for the senate. Even KOWA can’t trust him with their ticket,” Ejeh added