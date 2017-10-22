FG Releases Education Statistics, Pledges Faster Update

In a bid to totally prepare Nigerian students with their counterparts across the globe, the Federal Government has released the statistics confronting the nation’s Education sector.

Minster of State for Education, Professor Anthony Anwuka, on Friday in Abuja, said the new statistical digest is one of many innovations meant to invigorate policy implementation in his ministry.

He added, “The state felt if you falsify data and provide accurate information maybe by increasing your information to get more revenue from the Federal Government, that is not working anymore.

“Now we want to make sure that we develop our education system using accurate and reliable data, that is why what we are doing today is very essential.

“CME’s, you have a lot of work to do. Our reverend partners have assured you that funding won’t be the problem so that whatever they do, supplemented by the FG, you should be able to generate accurate and reliable data, not approximation.”

While representing his colleagues from across the federation, the River State Education Commissioner, Mr. Tamuno Gogo-Jaja, says the new statistics are borne out of effective cooperation between local and state institutions and the Federal Government.

“It is actually difficult to track down those who are operating illegal schools in our nation today. But Rivers State Government is tackling that issue. As I speak, we have set up machinery in motion to ensure that all schools that are illegal operating in Rivers State are shut down,” he added