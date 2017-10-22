Buhari Pledges To Solve Problems In Education Sector

President Muhammadu Buhari will soon convene a ministerial summit to be attended by all members of his cabinet with a view to finding a lasting solution to myriad of problems in the education sector.
The President who was represented by Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, made this known during the 33rd University of Ilorin Convocation Ceremonies held at the university auditorium.
Several challenges such as millions of school aged children out of school, high adult and youth illiteracy level as well as low enrolment, participation and completion rates at all levels of education, President Buhari noted are being looked into adding that he has called for a ministerial summit to address them.
He also admonished Nigerians to be careful in the excessive display of intolerance, rancour and all acts capable of causing social unrest in the nation.
He gave an assurance that the government would respect all legitimate aspirations of the citizens carried out in good faith
Story
Does he know what education stands for?
Promise everyday without any step taking. Sick and tired of all this empty promises
How can an illiterate solve a problem in an educational sector while he doesn’t have one ….
How can one without a quality certificate solve the Education sector of a country
Even in the forged waec certificate, he had F9 at maths. A man with ear loss, memory loss, can do nothing for Nigeria. Those still expecting Eldorado type of Nigeria under this Aboki, are living in fool’s paradise.
Make him go school first.
Wicked man
Keep promising… Ur TIME has gone.
Buhari is the best president since independence. Now Nigerians are eating three square meal a day, children going to school better, workers are paid 6 months upfront, naira is one to one with dollar, economy is very very good and viable, FDI awesome, monies siezed from looters have been used to provide water , road and hospital so our president won’t travel again for treatment abroad, electricity improved by 200,000mwts. …and many many good things to come next 2 year.😂😂😜😂😜😜 Buhari can be described as a pure TRAGEDY to Nigeria. His two years reign so far is a colossal waste and also a destructive backwardness. A government of impunity, disregard court rulings, it’s security agencies kill unarmed citizens at will, a government of lies and propaganda, deceit and secrecy.
Three Set Of People Who Still Support This Govt .
1. Those who has no responsibility. They feed From another person’s Pocket , Cloth From Another Person’s Pocket, Pay Their Bills From Another Person’s Pocket. Engaging in Argument On The ills Of This Govt With Them ls A Deliberate Attempt To Drive Urself Crazy.
2. The Second Set Are Those Eating/Benefiting From The Govt ltself And Their Relatives. This ls Where You Find Lie Mohammed And Family, Femi Adesina And Relatives, Shehu Garba And Friends . And A Host Of other Govt-Funded Liars.
3. The Third Set Of People Who Still Supports This Govt Are The Almajiris And Their Academically Bankrupt Brothers up North Who Are Constantly BrainWashed By MURlC ln Different Mosques With Religion. To Them, Critiquing PMB’s Govt is Haram, So Says Chief lmam, Case Closed.
When?
U don solve ur result problem
He has nothing to offers