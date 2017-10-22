Buhari Pledges To Solve Problems In Education Sector

President Muhammadu Buhari will soon convene a ministerial summit to be attended by all members of his cabinet with a view to finding a lasting solution to myriad of problems in the education sector.

The President who was represented by Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, made this known during the 33rd University of Ilorin Convocation Ceremonies held at the university auditorium.

Several challenges such as millions of school aged children out of school, high adult and youth illiteracy level as well as low enrolment, participation and completion rates at all levels of education, President Buhari noted are being looked into adding that he has called for a ministerial summit to address them.

He also admonished Nigerians to be careful in the excessive display of intolerance, rancour and all acts capable of causing social unrest in the nation.

He gave an assurance that the government would respect all legitimate aspirations of the citizens carried out in good faith