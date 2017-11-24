BSU Committed to Sustaining Excellence in Teaching and Learning

Benue State University, Makurdi is committed to sustaining excellence in teaching and learning by providing conducive and enabling environment for academic activities.

The Vice-Chancellor, Benue State University, Makurdi, Professor Msugh Moses Kembe stated this yesterday while playing host to seven (7) Panels of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Abuja on accreditation of academic programmes in the university.

According to him, despite Benue State University’s peculiar challenges, the University has continued to source and attract funds to improve and develop the university to meet national and global standards.

He stressed that BSU fully support and commend the efforts of the NUC in accreditation of programmes in Nigerian Universities adding that it is a very essential peer review mechanism that will encourage quality assurance and external evaluation of BSU’S humble efforts.

He urged the panels to come up with positive appraisal and constructive remarks after the inspection of the University’s facilities and books while assuring the team that their recommendations will be treated with utmost importance so as to improve the academic programmes and infrastructural needs of the University.

Earlier in an address, spoke person of the NUC team and Leader of the Panel for the accreditation of Law, Prof. Oluyemisi Bamgbose explained that the team is not in BSU to witch-hunt but rather an exercise that is meant to help faculties and departments to grow.

Prof. Bamgbose noted that the standard of education may be said to be falling, but it is the desire of NUC to ensure that based on available capacity within the university system, minimum standard is maintained to ensure that graduates remain competitive in the present global world.

She maintained that the team will carryout its assignment with utmost sense of fairness, equity and justice and will not compromise NUC standard.

She appealed to the Vice-Chancellor and indeed the Deans and Heads of Departments to be open and desist from hiding anything from the team pointing out that the pains of denial of accreditation are understandable, but in the long run, it ultimately improves the various disciplines.

The seven (7) academic programmes undergoing accreditation are:

1. Law

2. French

3. Public Administration

4. Chemistry

5. Educational Management

6. Pre-Primary and Primary Education

7. Mathematics

Lawrence Semaka

Assistant Information Officer