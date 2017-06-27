38 Nigerian Universities increase tuition fees, say Buhari’s govt made them poorer – ASUU 

No fewer than 38 universities across the country have increased their tuition fees as a result of poor funding by the Federal and State governments.

The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ibadan Chapter, Dr. Deji Omole, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday. The statement which assessed the two years of President Muhammadu Buhari in office, lamented that the current government had made Nigerians poorer. Omole said that the public education was not taken seriously because most children of the rich and those in high offices do not attend school in Nigeria. “The latest increment might be attributed to poor funding by the federal and state governments as ASUU poorly rated the President Muhammadu Buhari in the area of funding of university education. ASUU also noted that it would be difficult for any Nigeria university to effectively compete globally with the inadequate allocation of budgetary funding as prescribed by UNESCO to fund education. University of Lagos (UNILAG) which was paying N14, 500 would now pay N63, 500 as tuition fees.