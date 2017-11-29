FG declares Friday public holiday

ADEKUNLE

ABUJA – THE Federal Government has declared Friday, 1st December, 2017 as public holiday to mark the Eid-El-Maulud Celebration.

A statement by Engr Abubakar Magaji, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, in Abuja on Wednesday , stated that the Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. (Rtd) Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, announced the public holiday on behalf of the Federal Government.

The Minister enjoined all Muslim faithful and Nigerians to use the Eid-El-Maulud Celebration to pray for peace, progress and unity of the nation.

He further urged all Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration towards building the nation