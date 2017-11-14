Breaking: Umahi Bars Political Rallies, Party Logo As Buhari Visits Ebonyi.

GOVERNOR Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has barred all forms of rallies and display of party logo by different political parties in the state as President Muhammadu Buhari commences a two-day official visit to the state.

Governor Umahi warned political parties from coming to the stadium with any party logo.

He said, “Nobody should come to the stadium with any party logo. We don’t want to embarrass the President. If we invite the President for a state visit and PDP roll out their logo, it is an embarrassment to Mr. President.

“So, it is a Presidential visit, no party is coming to the stadium with a logo or party slogan of anything. It is just a simple Presidential visit. If they don’t understand they should go and find out what is Presidential visit and what it entails.”

The governor has also declared Tuesday as public holiday to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari who is on a two-day working visit in the state.

The State Commissioner for Information, Senator Emmanuel Onwe who disclosed this to Vanguard on Monday said the public holiday was to enable indigenes of the state to come out en masse to welcome the President.

Senator Onwe said that President Buhari hád been supportive of the agricultural initiatives of the Governor Dave Umahi-led administration.