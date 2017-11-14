BREAKING:  INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE ORDERS RIVERS POLICE COMMISSIONER TO SACK OUTRIDER KNOCKED DOWN BY MINISTER OF TRANSPORTATION 

Following a directive from the Presidency, the Embattled Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris has ordered the Rivers State Commissioner of Police , Zaki Ahmed to sack the Police Outrider in the convoy of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike knocked down by the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi last Saturday.

Scan News gathered that the Outrider is facing Orderly Room Trial as at Press Time at the office of the Rivers State Commissioner of Police.

It was gathered that the SARS Personnel in Amaechi’s convoy have already testified against the Police Outrider .

Attempts by Scan News to get the comments of the Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, Mr Nnamdi Omoni proved abortive.