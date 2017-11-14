BREAKING:  INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE ORDERS RIVERS POLICE COMMISSIONER TO SACK OUTRIDER KNOCKED DOWN BY MINISTER OF TRANSPORTATION 

Following a directive from the Presidency, the Embattled Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris has ordered the Rivers State Commissioner of Police , Zaki Ahmed to sack the Police Outrider in the convoy of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike knocked down by the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi last Saturday.
Scan News gathered that the Outrider is facing Orderly Room Trial as at Press Time at the office of the Rivers State Commissioner of Police.
It was gathered that the SARS Personnel in Amaechi’s convoy have already testified against the Police Outrider .
Attempts by Scan News to get the comments of the Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, Mr Nnamdi Omoni proved abortive.
Breaking News !!!!
Buhari did not arrive in Enugu, instead he flew by helicopter according to news managers of the cabal, to Ebonyi. Meanwhile a very disappointed Gov. Ugwuanyi of Enugu State was stranded waiting for him at the Akanu Ibiam Airport. Dance troupes and hired praises singers assembled at very high cost to line the route and cheer Jubril (Buhari) to Abakaliki reported they didn’t see any Buhari. Even that APC mouthpiece Channels TV couldn’t provide any live video footage. Not even the Ministry of Information run NTA was available to broadcast their usual falsehood. As at the time of this report, no picture or live video footage of Jubril (Buhari) in Enugu or Ebonyi has emerged. There were no live pictures of the presidential jet landing at Enugu, no footage of Jubril boarding the helicopter to Ebonyi. This Hausa Fulani Islamic morons that run Aso Rock think we are stupid. If Gov. Umahi and his fellow murderers think or wanted to call the bluff of IPOB, why didn’t Jubril travel by road to Ebonyi from Enugu as they had planned? Why land in an enclosure like the military barracks in Ebonyi instead of an open field or stadium? Why is Aso Rock afraid to expose whoever they sent to Biafraland? We are investigating, the truth and nothing but the truth will be revealed shortly. DSS and Lai Mohammed used the fake news of the sacking of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to hoodwink people away from scrutinising Buhari, sorry, Jubril’s visit. We are waiting, we are IPOB, the land of Biafra belongs to us. We are waiting to sight Jubril because as of now, he is not in public view.
Coward! We thought he’s a soldier.
I think the inspector general of police is right.
You think the IGP is right in ordering the sack of the Outrider who was even knocked down? You must be Satan himself! You must love evil and darkness and because you live evil, evil will not depart from your house.
From his picture you suppose know say na devil
From his picture you suppose know say na devil
Apc ! Power!!. Power of intimidation and religious hypocrisy.
Apc ! Power!!. Power of intimidation and religious hypocrisy.
I blame those police men,why should the fight theirseif, every painful,
Served the baggars right for following ogogoro man instruction
Serves the baggar right for following ogogoro man instruction
Boy R Amechi is your senior anyday anytime GBA fun oga eee