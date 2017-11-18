 Anambra Governorship Election: Update

The campaigns are over. Election day is here. Today, the people of Anambra State will choose who will govern the state for the next four years. And they have a big task on their hands.

Thirty-seven candidates are contesting in the election, including incumbent Governor, Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

With the All Progressives Congress trying to get a better hold on the South East, the Peoples Democratic Party testing its preparations ahead of the 2019 general elections and other parties trying to displace the major players, much is at stake.

7: 12 am : It has been a quiet start to the day with roads deserted in Awka, the state capital, as of 7 am , in line with the restriction of vehicular movement.

Meanwhile, residents living around the Eke Awka roundabout, in Awka woke up to see the scene of an accident. A container fell off a truck and crushed a tricycle